Shiv Sena listens to problems of railway projects employees

REASI: Workers of some railway projects in district Reasi are working like bonded laborers, said by President Shivsena Manish Sahni.

Leaders of Shiv Sena under the leadership of Manish Sahni visited village Khanikot in district Reasi and met the skilled and unskilled employees working in the ongoing railway project and heard their problems. Manish Sahni said that he was very surprised that even today, forcible work is executed from them like bonded laborers. Sahni said that about 300 employees who met him told that with the connivance of the administration, an atmosphere of terror was created for them and were intimidated.

Gen Secretary Vikas Bakshi, Vice president Surjeet Singh, Secretary Raj Singh , President Reasi Bhuri Singh, Prabhari Mangu Ram , Shaptan Singh, Raju Salaria, Pawan Singh were present in this occasion.