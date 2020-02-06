Shiv Sena launches membership drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray Jammu and Kashmir unit on Wednesday launched a membership drive for youth at GGM Science College Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Sahni, J&K President Shiv Sena said that on instructions of party’s National Youth President, Aaditya Thackeray, J&K unit is going to form student and youth units in the Union Territory. Today, more than 500 youth have joined the party fold, he informed.

“To raise voice of students and youth, the party has released a vision document for welfare of students, wherein various issues related to students have been included like monthly allowances for unemployed youth, restoration of 50-50 formula in civil administration services, free high-level education and opening of personality development centers for enhancing talent among youth and teaching Indian Constitution in J&K schools,” said Manish, adding membership drive has been launched with an aim to connect 10,000 students from Jammu and same number from Kashmir.

Others present on the occasion included President Mahila Wing Meenakshi Chibber, General Secretary Vikas Bakshi, G I Singh Senior Vice President, Harsh Gupta Secretary Raj Singh, Senior leader Vikas Dewan, Bhuri Singh, Sanjeev Soodan, Mangu Ram, Champa Devi, Santosh Kumari and Pawan Singh.