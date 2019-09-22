Shiv Sena demands restoration of Dogra certificate, holiday on Sept 23

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena, Jammu and Kashmir unit appealed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore Dogra certificate in the original format to give exemption to youth of Jammu region during recruitment in army and paramilitary forces and to give a government holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti on September 23.

While addressing the media persons, Party State President Manish Sahni demanded restoration of “Dogra Certificate”, saying that this should give exemption to the youth of Jammu region in the recruitment of paramilitary forces which will help in preventing unemployment.

“The Dogra certificate was a long time and helped the youth of the region to join the defense services. But in 2011, the original format of the certificate was scrapped under the conspiracy in the name of equality between the two regions,” he said.

Chairman Rakesh Gupta, General Secretary Vikas Bakshi, G.I Singh, Senior Vice President Surjeet Singh, Sanjeev Kohli, Sandeep Bhagat, Secretary Raj Singh, Raju Salaria and Raju Chowdhary were also present on the occasion.