Shiv Sena demands CBI investigation in Rasana murder case

JAMMU: Shiv Sena, J&K took out a candle light procession in support of Rasana rape and murder case demanding CBI investigation to bring out facts and justice.
The procession was led by the J&K State Working President Ashwani Gupta along with other senior leaders like Rajiv Bhandari , Nath Pal Choudhary and Rakesh Kak.
While addressing the procession, Ashwani said that the case should be handed over to CBI for free and fare investigation as the public of J&K does not have faith in Crime Branch as three times the SIT team was changed. Whosoever, he said, are the culprits may be given tough punishment. Nath Pal Choudhary asked was the national media sleeping for the last three months as this had happened in the month of January? The national media is defaming the public of Jammu by saying that we are defending the rapists, he said . Varun Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar, Vikas Dewan, Arjun Gupta, Jarinal Singh, Ashwani Sharma, Arun Gupta, Shuban Manhas, Ankush Bahu, Deeraj Jamwal, Tersam Lal, Raman Sharma, Sanjay Raina, Vonid Kumar, Joginder Pal and Mohan Lal were also present.
