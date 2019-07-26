Shiv Sena concerned over Machail Yatra copter charges

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bal Sahib Thackray, J&K unit, raised serious concern over the charges of helicopter services for annual Machail Yatra. Briefing media persons here, Shiv Sena Working President, Ashwani Gupta said the company is charging Rs 2,270 for one person and additional Rs 150 per kg while a child having weight of 4.5 Kg has to pay full Rs 2,270. Gupta asked the company officials why the children are not being charged as per their weight. He asked the administration to look into the matter and get the alleged loot stopped. Shiv Sena appealed to the Divisional Commissioner to intervene in the matter and stop the alleged loot and provide all sorts of facilities to the pilgrims of Machail Yatra like food, medical aid, accommodation, etc. Among those who were present include Rajan Gupta, and Rajiv Bandahri Senior Vice Presidents, Nathpal Chodhery Vice President; Rakesh Kak General Secretary, Romesh Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar, Varun Gupta, Pawan Kumar, Vikas Dewan, Ajay Gupta and Ajit Kumar.
