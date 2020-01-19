Shiv Sena asks BJP to clear stand on statehood, job-protection, delimitation

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Raising questions on visits of BJP ministers to J&K during next seven days, Shiv Sena J&K unit staged a protest at Jammu on Saturday. Led by Shiv Sena J&K President, Manish Sahni a number of activists raised slogans against the BJP. They further asked BJP to clear its stand on restoration of statehood, job-protection for youth and delimitation in J&K. While speaking on the occasion, Sahni said that once again ‘Jumle-Baji and airborne claims would be made during Union Ministers’ visit to J&K. “BJP leaders and Ministers visiting J&K should first enquire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah that when Jammu and Kashmir will get full State status, when there will be delimitation, when reservation will be provided to youth in jobs and educational institutions, when toll plazas will be removed, when people of Jammu and Kashmir will get free electricity and when internet will be restored fully,” Sahni asserted, adding that BJP ministers cannot mislead public any more by merely visiting their loved-ones and ‘Bhagats’ in J&K.

People of Jammu, who welcomed abrogation of Article 370, are feeling cheated by BJP leaders, he added.

Meenakshi Chibber, Ashwani Gupta, Vikas Bakshi, G I Singh, Surjeet Singh, Vikas Dewan, Baldev Singh, Rakesh Handa, Bhuri Singh, Santosh Kumari, Arjun Kumar, Sanjeev Soodan, Champa Devi, Rahul, Subash Chandler and Satpal were also present in the protest.