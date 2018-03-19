Shiv Sainiks leave for Sukrala Mata

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the occasion of first Navratra, scores of Shiv Sainiks left for darshan of Holy Sukrala Mata Devi here on Sunday.

State President Dimpy Kohli and General Secretary Manish Sahni flagged off the Yatra from Amphalla Chowk Jammu. They prayed to Goddess Sukrala Mata for the peace and prosperity of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Sahni asked the Yatris to celebrate this day as their religious traditions.

State Vice President Rajan Gupta, Vice-President Yash Pal Khajuria, Secretary Vikas Bakshi, Raj Singh, Gaurav Sahni, Raju Salaria and Pawan Singh were also present.