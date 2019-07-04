Shiv Sainiks demand removal of Article 370

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray, J&K unit on Wednesday staged a protest against Dr Farooq Abdullah and demanded abrogation of Article 370 in J&K.

Led by Manish Sahni, State Secretary General, the Shiv Sena activists assembled in front of Press Club of Jammu and raised slogans in support of their demands.

The Shiv Sainiks further said that ‘One Constitution, One flag’ should be applicable throughout the country. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and no one can separate it from the India, Sahni said.

Sahni further added that Shiv Sena is a major party in NDA Government and party National President, Uddhav Thackeray is also in support of removal Article 370 besides implementing ‘One Constitution and One Flag’ in J&K.

Among those who joined the protest included Surjeet Singh Chib, Yashpal Khajuria, Meenakshi Chhibber, Raj Singh, Vikas Bakshi, Raju Chaudhary, Sanjeev Sudan, Mangu Ram, Buri Singh, Ganesh, Pankaj Sahni, Akshit Talwar and Renu.