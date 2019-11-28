Shiv Sainiks celebrate party’s victory in Maharashtra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray J&K unit celebrated formation of Shiv Sena Government in Maharashtra and declaration of party Chief, Uddhav Thackeray as next Chief Minister.

Led by Manish Sahni, President J&K unit, a number of Shiv Sainiks gathered at Press Club and celebrated the upcoming alliance in Maharashtra by distributing sweets.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahni said that for the first time people of Maharashtra are going to get a Chief Minister from the family, which has served them for last six decades.

Others present on the occasion included Meenakshi Chibber, Ashwani Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, Vikas Bakshi, G.I Singh, Sanjeev Kohli, Raj Singh, Yashpal Khajuria, Romesh Gupta, Radhe Radhe, Sanjeev Soodan, Champa Devi, Raju Salaria, Mangu Ram, Pawan Singh, Dharam Singh, Arjun Kumar, Rahul, Kishore Kumar, Gulbachan Singh, Janak Raj, Hemraj and Vishnu.