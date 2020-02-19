Shiv Khori Dangal on Feb 22

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: The 22nd Shiv Khori Kesari Dangal being organised by the J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association (JKISWA) as part of the three-day Maha Shivratri Mela in collaboration with Department of Tourism, shall be held at Shiv Khori in district Reasi on February 22.

This was decided in a meeting of the Organising Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib and attended besides others by President JKISWA, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi, Rashmi Wazir, Kewal Krishan, Bhagwan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Shamsher Singh (all Sarpanchs) and Executives Officer Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, Rajinder Kumar Sharma.

Sanjeev Sharma has been nominated as Chairman of the Technical Committee. Meanwhile, those interested wrestlers can still submit their entries to Shiv Kumar Sharma (94191-61880) and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma (94191-16019).