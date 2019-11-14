Shiromani Akali Dal discusses several issues

State Times News

JAMMU: Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) Jammu raised voice of the community regarding several issues related to well qualified youth for employment and other related issues.

“It is fact that Parliamentary Committee of Home Affairs has recommended reservation of seats in professional colleges of the country for students of POKJ refugees so that they can complete and continue their studies. Although the reservation for the other community youths has been recently announced by GoI,” Mohander Singh Jathedar, State President Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) said, adding that Sikh community feels that injustice is being done with them even though they are living under similar harsh condition like other community.

In the meeting held here, Singh appealed the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir UT to look into these affairs and set right the wrong doings committed by the political establishments for their vested interests. “Sikh community is a secular patriotic community and has kept the secular fabric intact at all costs during the turmoil in J&K and they preferred to stay back in Valley to keep Tricolour very high after paying sacrifices of about 200 souls,” he added.

Among other who attended the meeting include Surinder Singh, Suchwant Singh, Roshan Singh, Manjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Brig Surinder Singh and Kulwant.