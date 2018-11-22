Shimla may be renamed Shyamala

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

It is not understood that why the BJP government is focusing on renaming the cities as Shimla the capital of Himachal Pradesh could be the latest entrant.The ruling BJP government is considering a proposal to change Shimla’s name to Shyamala. The trend of name-changing of the cities does not seem to stop at any encampment.The government is wasting people’s valuable hard-earned money in unreasonable activities, because such changing demands a big amount of money and times of officers.

Moreover, the people are giving up their lives in the country in order to starvation and poverty, but the government is not concerned about such core issues. I request the Central Government to give instructions to the all states to prevent the changing of names, otherwise this trend will put the entire country in trouble.

MF Qasmi,

Jammu