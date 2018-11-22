Shimla may be renamed Shyamala

Dear Editor,
It is not understood that why the BJP government is focusing on renaming the cities as Shimla the capital of Himachal Pradesh could be the latest entrant.The ruling BJP government is considering a proposal to change Shimla’s name to Shyamala. The trend of name-changing of the cities does not seem to stop at any encampment.The government is wasting people’s valuable hard-earned money in unreasonable activities, because such changing demands a big amount of money and times of officers.
Moreover, the people are giving up their lives in the country in order to starvation and poverty, but the government is not concerned about such core issues. I request the Central Government to give instructions to the all states to prevent the changing of names, otherwise this trend will put the entire country in trouble.
MF Qasmi,
Jammu
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajshri Despande to make cameo in Priyanka Chopra’s ‘The Sky is Pink’
India-born Pakistani poet Fahmida Riaz passes away
David Arquette recovering in hospital after sustaining neck injury during wrestling death match
Sacrilege cases: Actor Akshay Kumar appears before Punjab Police SIT
There’s still time: Alia on getting married
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper