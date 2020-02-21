Shimla, Kufri receive fresh snowfall

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s tourist hotspots Kufri and Shimla have received fresh snowfall, the meteorological department said on Friday.

Kufri received 23 cm snowfall whereas Shimla received 3 cm snowfall between Thursday 5.30 pm and Friday 8.30 am, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, the weatherman said.

Kufri recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius followed by Shimla 0.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie 1.7 degrees Celsius and Manali 4 degrees Celsius. (PTI)