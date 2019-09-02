Shiksha Niketan School organises poster making competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar on Monday organised poster making competition on the theme ‘World Peace Day’.

All the students of Classes 4th and 5th participated in the competition which was held under the supervision of Drawing teachers of Shiksha Niketan School.

In Class 4th, the first position was bagged by Sohana Akhter of 4th F, second by Prabhjot Singh of 4th D and third position was secured by Muskan of 4th E.

In Class 5th, the first position was bagged by Sunpreet Kour of 5th B, second by Vaishnavi Bhogal of 5th D and third position was bagged by Mannat of 5th E.

Nirmal Sharma, Main Incharge of Shiksha Niketan School, appreciated the winners and encouraged them to participate more in such competitions.

Principal, Rameshwar Mengi congratulated the students and also praised the teachers who had put in their best efforts to expose the inherent talents among the students for their all round personality development.