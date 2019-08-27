Shiksha Niketan School organises football competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar, here on Tuesday organised an inter-house football competition of boys and girls of class 7th and 8th at RM Public School.

The competition was held under the guidance of the sports teachers Sudarshan, Bipna and Jeet Singh.

All the students played very energetically and enthusiastically. All the teachers appreciated the young players. The winners of this match include 11 girls and 15 boys of class 8th. At last, the winners were awarded gifts by Rita Mengi, Trustee of RM Public School who also appreciated the students for their brilliant performance and also motivated them for their future.