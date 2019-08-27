Shiksha Niketan School organises football competition

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar, here on Tuesday organised an inter-house football competition of boys and girls of class 7th and 8th at RM Public School. The competition was held under the guidance of the sports teachers Sudarshan, Bipna and Jeet Singh. All the students played very energetically and enthusiastically. All the teachers appreciated the young players. The winners of this match include 11 girls and 15 boys of class 8th. At last, the winners were awarded gifts by Rita Mengi, Trustee of RM Public School who also appreciated the students for their brilliant performance and also motivated them for their future.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Indians have higher average resting heart rate: IHS
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper