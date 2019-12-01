Shiksha Niketan School holds turban tying contest

State Times News

JAMMU: Shiksha Niketan Sr. Sec. School Jeevan Nagar Jammu organised a turban tying competition for the students of class 9th in its premises. Shiksha Niketan School organised a lot of co curricular activities for students so that they may perform well in each and every field. There are 12 students who perform in this activity. All the competitions were energetic and tried their level best to win.

The first position was clinched by Jatinpal Singh student of class 9th A, second by Gagandeep Singh of class 9th I and third position went to Arvindpal Singh of class 9th F. Guests Harish Sharma (Incharge of High Wing); Madhuri Malhotra (Incharge of Middle Wing); Parvinder Kour (Incharge OF Primary Wing); Jeet Singh (Sports Teacher) appreciated all the winners by giving prizes to them.