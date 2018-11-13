Shiksha Niketan School holds symposium

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Keeping in mind the festival of lights and the resulting pollution, Shiksha Niketan School Jeevan Nagar organised a symposium on the topic ‘Anti cracker awareness’ for class 9th.

Two students from each house were selected. This competition was organised under the guidance of experienced and skillful teachers which was reflected during the course of the competition.

First position was bagged by Rohit Sharma of Gurunanak House while second position was bagged by Manpreet Kour of Amar House and third position was secured by Samiksha of Gandhi House.

The Main Incharge of the School, Nirmal Sharma conveyed her appreciation for the winners.

The Principal, Rameshwar Mengi also facilitated the winners and congratulated them.