Shiksha Niketan School holds essay writing competition

JAMMU: Tata Building India on Wednesday organised Essay Writing Competition in Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar, here.

Rahul Soi and Pranav Mahajan, who were the organisers of Tata Building Groups, conducted the competition. This competition was ‘Building a New India.’

The students of classes 6th and 7th participated in the competition and put their best efforts.

While addressing the students, Rahul Soi and Pranav Mahajan highlighted the importance of the nation.

Principal, Rameshwar Mengi highlighted the importance of the New India.