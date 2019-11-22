Shiksha Niketan School holds clay modeling competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar on Thursday organised a clay modeling competition for the students of classes 5th and 7th in its premises.

Two students from each section of classes 5th and 7th were selected for the competition. The theme of this competition was ‘Save Environment’. The competition was held under the supervision of Drawing Teachers.

Mehak Kotwal and Anshika Gupta from 5th F bagged first position, Parun Partap Singh and Manya Gupta from 5th E bagged second position and third position was bagged by Manzil and Aditi Magotra from class 5th I.

Charu and Mehak Sharma from class 7th D bagged first position, Rasmeen Kour and Vaibhav Thakur from 7th E got second position and third position was secured by Shivangi Saini and Eviansh Kour from class 7th F.

The winners were appreciated by the Principal, Rameshwar Mengi.