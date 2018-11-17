Shiksha Niketan School conducts Poster Making Competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: To commemorate in its Golden Jubilee celebration, Shiksha Niketan School Gandhi Nagar on Friday organised a poster making competition on the Theme “Children, The beautiful creation of God.”

In all, 52 students from different schools participated in the competition. Junior group consisted of classes 2nd to 5th and senior group from classes 6th to 8th.

M.K Wadhera from Indian Art Centre along with his two colleagues, Muskan and Meenakshi were the judges for the event.

Principal of the School, Rameshwar Mengi was also present. In Junior group, Gouri Sharma from SD Tara Puri Public High School got first prize, Poonam from Popular Model High School got second prize and Baneet Kour from Guru Harkrishan Public School got third prize.

In the senior group, Pragati Salgotra from Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar got first prize, Monika Singh from SD Tara Puri Public High School got second prize and Stuti Bhagat from RM Public School Chowadhi got third prize. The conveners of the event were Rama Abrol and Joyati. Kiran Gupta, Incharge of the Institution, congratulated the winners.