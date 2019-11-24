Shiksha Niketan organises sports event

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shiksha Niketan Senior Secondary School, Jeevan Nagar on Saturday organised a frog jump race for the students of class 2nd in its premises.

All the students of each section of class 2nd participated in this competition. There were three rounds in this competition which were held under the supervision of sports teachers of the school.

Boys: First position was bagged by Harmeet Singh of section ‘E’, second by Gangandeep Singh of section ‘A’ and third position was secured by Akalpreet Singh of section ‘D’.

Girls: Harneet Kour of 2nd ‘F’, Kavneet Kour of section ‘D’ and Mahi of section ‘E’ got first, second and third positions respectively.

Principal, Rameshwar Mengi appreciated the efforts of all the participants.

He also encouraged and motivated the students to participate in co-curricular activities in future for their overall personality development.