Shiksha Niketan holds Rakhi making competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To enhance the skill of creativity competence and nurturing students’ inner talent, Shiksha Niketan School, Jeevan Nagar on Thursday organised Rakhi competition for the students of class 2nd.

All students of each sections of class 2nd participated with full zeal.

The competition started with full of enthusiasm among the students. All the students made beautiful Rakhis with the help of colourful ribbons and decorative materials. The whole activity was conducted under the guidance of teachers.

The first position was begged by Anshmeet and Kuldeep Singh of class 2nd E while the second position was secured by Namandeep Singh and Ananya Kashap of 2nd E and the third position was bagged by Armaan Bhatti of class 2nd B and Swastika of class 2nd F.

Nirmal Sharma, the Main Incharge congratulated the students for their active participation and also praised the importance of Raksha Bandhan.

Principal, Rameshwar Mengi appreciated the efforts of all the participants. He also encouraged and motivated the students to participate in co-curricular activities for their overall personality development.