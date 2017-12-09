Shift Army Units to outskirts of Jammu City

To,

Smt. Nirmala Sitharman,

Hon’ble Defence Minister

104, South Block,

Government of India, New Delhi.

Hon’ble Madam,

Being a senior and responsible citizen, I consider it my duty to bring it to your kind notice that a big piece of land running into several acres situated in the heart of Jammu City along the NH1A surrounded by thickly populated/ residential areas like Bakshi Nagar, New and Old Rehari Colony, Sarwal, New Plot under army occupation but not put to much use by them. Huge chunk of land is lying unused by Army.

The Army unit can be shifted outside the City as lot of land is available in outskirts of Jammu City for Army.

Moreover, as this land is covered from all sides by numbers of residential localities and commercial markets, Army also has to face lot of hardships in maintain security and secrecy of their area.

Many times, to check the mysterious and suspicious movements, we have noticed that Army men are scrutinizing the passerbys who face lot of hardships in keeping vigil on all activities.

No doubt, local residents of these areas always provide best assistance to the Army in maintaining the security. But this move will also relieve Army of unnecessary scrutiny of adjoining areas.

As per the statement of Chief Minister J&K, such like areas are required to be vacated by Defence Forces and handed over to State Government for development purposes as per the need and requirement of local people.

This piece of land is not only fit but also ideal to be developed as a Park/Garden like those in Kashmir Valley so that the same can be used by the people of adjoining areas as there is no such Garden in the locality.

This park/garden will add more beauty to the City of Temples.

I hope, you will be kind enough to look into the matter and issue necessary orders for vacation of this land in the interest of public in general and residents of nearby areas in particular.

Thanking you

Yours faithfully

Dharamvir Gupta, Senior Citizen,

R/o 233, Shopping Centre, Near PHE Office,

Bakshi Nagar, Jammu, 180001.