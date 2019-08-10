Shibana Akhter clears KAS exam

State Times News SAMBA: Shabina Akhter, daughter of Allah Raheem resident of Vijaypur, successfully cleared KAS exam. While talking with media person, Shibana Akhtar said she wants to serve the country by becoming a KAS officer, for whom she worked hard. The family congratulated Shibana for passing KAS examination and wished her a bright future.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Pak to ban all cultural exchanges with India: Report
I don’t care about getting older anymore: Salma Hayek
Shah Rukh to be felicitated with ‘Excellence in Cinema’ award by Victorian Government
Dr Sushil delivers awareness lecture
I’d love to be part of Marvel Cinematic Universe: Taron Egerton
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper