Sher Singh elected President 2X3 Jammu Poonch Bus Union

JAMMU: Sher Singh was elected president of 2X3 Jammu Poonch Bus Union for which election was held here on Sunday.
In a election for the post of president of the union, a total of 319 votes were polled by the members. Out of 319, Sher Singh got 186 and his rival Bharat Bhushan 133 votes.
