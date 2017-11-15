Sheoran, Yashaswini win top prizes at shooting meet

Noida: Promising India shooter Akhil Sheoran and junior world champion Yashaswini Singh Deswal were among the winners of the 3rd All India Digvijay Singh Memorial Air Rifle and Air Pistol Championship here.

The event was hosted by Billabong High International School in association with UP State Rifle Association and the National Rifle Association of India from November 11 to 14.

The championship had more than 300 entries from all over the country.

The tournament was open to ISSF shooters and the qualifiers of 61st NSCC.

Gold medallists of the championship were awarded cash prizes of Rs 50,000, the silver medallists were awarded Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 to the bronze winner.

The championship was inaugurated by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang.

Speaking on the occasion, Narang, who recently returned after winning a silver at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Brisbane, said, “It is really exciting to see shooting spreading its wings in this country and schools slowly but surely embracing the sport.

“It is from schools that Olympic champions of tomorrow will emerge. I commend Billabong High in taking this initiative to host the 3rd All India Digvijay Singh Memorial Air Rifle/Air Pistol Championship and I am very happy to be here and see students excited to know about the sport. (PTI)