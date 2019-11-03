Shelve anti-employee privatisation of PDD: JKPYC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Pradesh Youth Congress, J&K on Saturday staged protest against the government for privatising the State Power Development Department.

Led by Uday Chib, President PYC J&K, a number of activists assembled outside the Press Club and raised slogans against BJP led Government at the Centre. Uday said that J&K Power Development Department is being reconstituted into four State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). “Such move of Government not only will allow private sector to intervene in Department’s functioning but will also put jobs of PDD employees at stake,” he said, adding that Government should take stakeholders in confidence before taking such a big decision.

“It is estimated that about 31,000 employees will be affected by the decision of Government to reorganise PDD,” he stated. He further said that there is no transparency in unbundling of the department and jobs of employees are at stake, as there is no detailed transition plan for employees.

Chib asserted that after privatisation of Power Development Department, the power bills would be hiked upto three to four times, thus making it difficult for people of Jammu region to pay such hefty bills during high inflation period. He asked the Government to immediately rollback such decision failing which the Youth Congress would be left with no option than to come on roads.

Chib asked the government to immediately shelve the corporatisation of PDD as it is against the interests of employees, daily-wagers and need based employees who have served the Department for last more than 20 years. Corporatisation could lead them into severe crisis, he added.

Chib, while extending full support to PDD employees, asked government to beware from taking any step, which leads to turmoil in newly formed Union Territory.

