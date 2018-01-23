SHELLING AFTERMATH: Kanachak residents moved out

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After villagers from the border belt of R S Pura and Arnia migrated to safer places on Monday it was the turn of hundreds of families staying in Kanachak sector to relocate to safer places in anticipation of fresh flare up of tensions along the International border.

Throughout the day loudspeaker fitted PCR van kept making announcements, directing the local residents not to waste time and shift to safer places. Wherever required the senior citizens and women and children were assisted by the police to shift to safer places.

A civilian, identified as Goapl Dass Bawa, was killed in cross border firing on Sunday evening in the area while his elder brother and another village woman were undergoing treatment in the hospital.

In the past six days property worth lakhs was destroyed in the intense shelling. More than 130 animals perished and almost equal number of them received injuries. Over 100 houses and vehicles, parked in lanes, were badly hit and left behind a trail of broken mirrors and blood splattered house courtyards.

The business activity has come to a standstill while farmers have not been permitted to visit their agricultural fields. The livestock in the border areas have been struggling to get regular feeds. Only a handful of local residents staying back in their villages have been entrusted with the responsibility of feeding all the animals but in the wake of heavy shelling some of the areas remained inaccessible for three days.

On the plea of the local residents, the State government has now set up revenue teams to make correct assessment of losses suffered by the villagers.