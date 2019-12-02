Sheikh Anayat, Deepika, Manvinder complete ABC training

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sheikh Anayat Ullaha Khan (DOC) along with his partners Guide Captains Deepika and Manvinder Kour completed their ABC training in New Delhi from November 16 to November 20. A total of 87 contingents participated in the training programme.

Ariana from New Zealand, Dalali from Ghanna Keniya, Preranna from Nepal were also present during the training. Raj Kumar Koushaik, Director Machama Madem (LOC) and Staff (ROC) Bablu Sharma, Swati, Kriti Chandwani, Alendra Vijendra and Rubi contributed a lot for successful training programme. The certificates were also presented to all contingents.

I D Soni, State Commissioner; Vice President District Ajay Singh, District Chief Commissioner Rakesh Sharma, District Joint Chief Commissioner Arun Sharma, District General Secretary Gansara Singh, District Secretary Laddi Sharma and District Commissioner, Jugal Kishore Dubey congratulated Sheikh Anayat Ullaha Khan and his companions for completing the training programme successfully.