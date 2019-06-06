Sheer discrimination in delimitation needs correction: Rao

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: The sheer discrimination in delimitation carried out in the State of Jammu and Kashmir at the initial stage under the influence of Kashmir Centric leaders, was the biggest tragedy for the people of Jammu Division and Ladakh after the State’s accession to the Indian Union, said Kuldeep Kumar Rao a social reformer. Though no criteria of area or population was followed, yet Jammu leaders who at that time had hardly a voice, remained satisfied with the lot and continued working in the second fiddle and appeasing the Kashmir leadership, he added.

Giving the statistics, he said that Jammu has the constituency having 1,50,000 voters with smallest constituency of 70,000 voters whereas in Kashmir the biggest constituency is having 70,000 voters and the smallest constituency is having less than 30,000 voters. He said that the assembly segments Khaniyar has 52,159 voters, Habbakadal 50,780, Karnah 27,672 and Gurez 15,676 voters. He said that Kashmir Centric leaders sensing a fear of awareness among Jammu Voters about the discriminations, moved a bill in the Assembly and cemented the delimitation till 2026.

Rao, has expressed that Article 47 Sub-section-4 of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Representation Act 1957, says that Governor is the authority to constitute Delimitation Commission after every census. He appealed to the Government of India and Governor of the State to carry out correction in the existing assembly segments and delimitation on the criteria of area and population.