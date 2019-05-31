Sheep, wool workers demand release of pending salaries

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHWTAR: All Sheep and Wool Workers Association District Unit Kishtwar on Thursday demanded immediate release of the pending salaries withheld for the past 03 months post retirement of Dr. Mohd Younes Zargar the then District Sheep Husbandry Officer Kishtwar. District unit Sheep & Wool Workers Association President Mansoor Ahmed termed it unfortunate that assurance from Govt. higher ups has not turned into reality and as a result there are incidences of protests of employees at District Sheep Husbandry Complex Kishtwar for immediate release of pay dues.

Ahmed, District President further said that ”Right to Wages” is a fundamental rights enshrined by the constitution of India and there are specific mandatory directions contained in the payment of wages Act too but it is unfortunate that the Administrative Department Animal/Sheep Husbandry J&K has taken no steps to clear the pending salary. The authorities of the state government are themselves violating/impugning the constitutional & statuary guarantees which they supposed to uphold and get implemented. It is sorry to observe that custodians of law have become violators of the fundamental right.

Moreover, Mansoor Ahmed, District President made a fervent appeal to the Governor Administration for peaceful and workable solution to the genuine grievances of the officials.

Those spoke on the occasion were Arshad Ayub, Senior Assistant, Noor-ul- Amin Gagroo, Flock Supervisor, Mohd. Farooq Sheikh, Flock Supervisor, Zakir Hussain, Flock Supervisor, Supriya Sharma, Stock Assistant, Nusrat Begum, Assistant Stockman, Nahida Banoo, Assistant Stockman, Raja Junaid Aslam, Assistant Stockman & others.