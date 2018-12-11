Shazad appeals Panchayat members to join hands for development

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Dr. Shazad Malik, Vice Chancellor of Sai Nath University and native of district Poonch while congratulating the newly elected Panchs and Sarpanchs of twin district of Rajouri and Poonch appealed them to join hands together and kick off a new era of development in these two districts that have not only been neglected by the successive governments from Srinagar and Jammu but also by their own elected representatives.

Dr. Shazad said that huge polling percentage during Panchayat and municipal elections in border districts have proved that people living there believe in democracy and peace.

The VC said that it is highly appreciable that this time the people of state in general and of Rajouri and Poonch in particular elected young and educated youth which is again a good signal that now people choose community leaders not on the basis of political affiliation and ideology but on merit and personality of individual candidate.

The VC also informed that soon he would hold interactions with all elected members of Panchayats and urban local bodies of remote and border areas of Rajouri and Poonch as these two grass root level democratic institutions are very essential for overall development of the state.