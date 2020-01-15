Shaw bats in nets as selectors prepare to pick ODI, Test squads for NZ tour

Agency

Mumbai: Recovering from a shoulder injury, the precocious Prithvi Shaw could make it to New Zealand, his hopes brightened after what he termed a “superb net session”.

With the Indian selectors yet to name the ODI and Test squads for the tour of New Zealand, all is still not lost for the 20-year-old Shaw.

He was in sparkling touch since returning from his eight-month doping ban, but a shoulder injury on the opening day of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka cut short his run, ruling him out of India A’s two practice matches in New Zealand.

However, his net session has sent a positive signal.

“My favourite sound. The sound when the ball hits the middle of my bat. Superb net sessions going on,” Shaw tweeted alongside a video of the session.

He was seen driving, cutting and flicking with ease.

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while trying to save an overthrow during Mumbai’s the match against Karnataka at the Bandra Kurla Complex.