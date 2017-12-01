Shauraya of JP World wins State Badminton C’ship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Shauraya, a class 4th student of JP World School, won first position in under-10 Jammu and Kashmir Badminton Championship organised recently J and K Badminton Association, here.

Shauraya will represent J and K in National School Games to be held this month.

The School Principal Jitinder Singh Hundal congratulated him and assured his parents to provide all types of facilities for his future endeavour.

He also emphasised on the need to recognise such type of talents at very early age for the all round development of the children.

The Founder Trustee of the School, Ashok Kumar Manhas also congratulated the staff and parents and said that in future also management will keep on providing world class facilities to the students of JP World School for their growth in academics and sports.