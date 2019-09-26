Sharp shooters of General Zorawar Singh Rifle Club bring laurels

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Excellent performance was given by sharp shooters of General Zorawar Singh Rifle Club during 29th All India GV Mavalankar National Shooting Championship held at Ahmedabad.

Five out of six participants in Rifle category qualified for Nationals.

Himanshu Gupta with a score of 391/400 became top scorer from J&K and attained fourth position in Youth Rifle Men category, Naina Saini with score of 390/400 was placed at 10th in Youth Women category and Priya Chib with score of 389/400 was also placed at 10th in Senior Women Rifle category. Sainath scored 380/400 and Akhileshwar Singh Charak with a score of 370/400 qualified for the National Championship.

All the five sharp shooters were trained vt their coaches Vishal Mehra and Shamsher Singh at the General Zorawar Singh Rifle Club, Bari Brahmana, Samba. The mega event was conducted under the aegis of National Rifle Association of India.

President, General Zorawar Singh Rifle Club, Gulchain Singh Charak congratulated the winners.

Samar Dev Singh Charak, General Secretary, General Zorawar Singh Rifle Club wished good luck to all the winners. Present on the occasion were Col K.N Padha (Retd.), Director, Dogra Educational Trust and other staff members.