Sharma formally appointed Centre’s interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: The Centre has formally notified the appointment of former Director of the Intelligence Bureau Dineshwar Sharma as its interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma, an old Kashmir hand in the country’s internal intelligence agency, will helm talks with all stakeholders in a bid to resolve the Kashmir imbroglio.

“The President is pleased to appoint Shri Dineswar Sharma, former director of the Intelligence Bureau, as the representative of the government of India to initiate and carry forward a dialogue with elected representatives, various organisations and concerned individuals in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” the order issued last night said.

The appointment will be effective from the date Sharma joins till further order. The detailed terms and conditions of the appointment will be issued separately, the order says.

It also says Sharma will enjoy the rank and status of a Cabinet Secretary.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had announced the appointment of Sharma as the government’s representative for carrying forward a “sustained dialogue” with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir, in a fresh move aimed at bringing peace to the troubled state.

Singh said yesterday Sharma would decide whom to engage with for a resolution of the Kashmir issue. (PTI)