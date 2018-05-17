Sharif’s ouster: Pakistan’s Deep State at it again

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The ouster of the beleaguered Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif due to differences with the establishment has once again put into spotlight the Pakistani “deep state” targeting elected representatives of people.

Ironically, this is the same Nawaz Sharif who was the darling of the Pakistani Army in the 90’s. This is not the first time an elected Prime Minister is being dethroned by the Pakistani establishment. In fact, since its independence never has any Prime Minister completed its tenure of five years.

The current onslaught is not restricted to Nawaz Sharif alone with his close confidants being targeted too. Along with Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif (Foreign Minister),Ishaq Dar (Finance Minister) have also been disqualified by the Pakistani apex court. All this is being done with the general elections scheduled to be held in the month of July this year.

Since, with the implementation of the Kerry Lugar Bill, the direct takeover of Pakistani military establishment is ruled out, the army is now pulling the strings while remaining in the background. It’s now operating through proxies- Supreme Court, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), religious bodies along with others to cut PLM (N) down to size.

General Bajwa may not be as rhetorical as his predecessor General Raheel Sharif but he has adopted a more ruthless attitude while dealing with Nawaz Sharif. With the news of more and more PLM ( N) lawmaker defecting to Imran Khan’s PTI(currently establishment’s favorite), it’s going to be a herculean task for PLM (N) in the general election. Current Prime Minister – Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s- comments that the upcoming general elections will be conducted by the aliens confirms the doubts about the establishment’s role in the elections.

These arm-twisting tactics by the Pakistani deep state has once again established the fact the no matter who the democratically elected Prime Minister is, it’s the Army chief who always calls the shots in Pakistan.

Rohit Hangloo

Barnai,

Jammu