Sharat made Indian Athletics team Manager for South Asian Games

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Veteran athlete of the state and Inspector with Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Sharat Chander Singh has been appointed Manager of the Indian Athletics team by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the South Asian Games to be hosted by Nepal at Kathmandu from December 1 to 10, 2019.

Presently works with SO Sports at J&K Police Headquarters, Sharat has done Diploma in Sports coaching in Athletics from NS NIS Patiala and remained coach of the Police Athletics team for pretty long time between 2005 and 2017.

General Secretary of J&K Amateur Athletics Association, Sharat has already been technical official in the 12th South Asian Games held at Guwahati in Shillong in 2016.

Remained J&K champion in 100 meters event from 1988 to 2000 and won bronze medal in Junior Athletics meet in Kanpur (UP) in 1992. He qualified for the finals in the 41st National Championship at Lucknow in 2001 and adjudged best athlete of University of Jammu (JU) while pursuing his graduation.

A native of district Kathua, Sharat has now turned veteran. And, as a veteran athlete, he has won silver medal in 100 meters event in National Masters Athletics Championship at Swai Maan Singh Stadium, Jaipur in 2019 and another gold in 4×100 meters and bronze in 4×400 meters events in the 9th Yuvrani Open National Athletics Championship held at Jammu.