Shanktikanta Das named new RBI Governor

New Delhi: Former bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday was appointed the new governor of the Reserve Bank of India, a government statement said.
Das, who retired as Economic Affairs Secretary in May 2017, has been appointed for a term of three years.
He replaces Urjit Patel, who surprisingly resigned from the central bank Monday.(PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Using Laxmi Agarwal as lens to tell larger story on acid violence in India: Meghna Gulzar
I’m totally fine: Shahid Kapoor debunks reports of stomach cancer
Rani Mukerji’s next is ‘Mardaani 2’
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 09TH –– 15TH DECEMBER 2018
Do you have a narcissistic parent? Here’s how to know!
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper