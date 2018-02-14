Shane Warne returns to Rajasthan Royals as team mentor

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

NEW DELHI: Australian spin great Shane Warne on Tuesday returned to Rajasthan Royals as team mentor, 10 years after he famously led the side to the IPL title in the inaugural edition.

Warne was the captain-cum-coach of the side which exceeded expectations by winning the trophy in 2008.

Royals, who will be playing the IPL this season after serving a two-year ban, announced the ‘homecoming’ of the 48-year-old.

“I am very happy and excited to be back with the Rajasthan Royals who I believe hold a very special place in my cricketing journey.

I am overwhelmed by the love and affection showered on me by the franchise and the fans,” said Warne.

“We have a strong, young and energetic bunch of boys and I am looking forward to work with them,” he added.

The Australian led the Royals for three seasons from 2008 to 2011, during which he played 52 games and picked 56 wickets.