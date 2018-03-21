Shame politicians for sabotaging national outrage against ISIS

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER

Any other self-respecting nation would have stood in solidarity as well as in rage against killing of its nationals by a dreaded radicalised terror group on a foreign soil but Indians chose to fight each other when confirmation came about brutal death of 39 compatriots by notorious Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Should the desperate Congress have preferred to politicise the issue by asking why deaths were not pronounced earlier, showing naivety about procedural requirements for declaring a person dead, despite having governed the nation for better part of seven-decade independence of India.

Is it necessary for Indian politicians to see ‘advantage’ in every incident even if one concerns the barbaric, brutal and selective killing of Indians by radicals in Mosul in Iraq just because they were non-Muslims? Of the 40 Indian workers, mostly from Punjab, taken hostage by ISIS terrorists, one Harjit Masih of Gurdaspur escaped the barbarianism by faking as Ali. This proves that the remaining 39 Indians were killed for being non-Muslims. This was further established by the fact that Bangladeshi workers taken hostage along with Indians were segregated and sent to another city. The Indians were taken and reportedly slaughtered and buried in a mass grave. This should have been enough to shake the conscience of nation. But it had not to be. A national mourning and loud voice against ISIS would perhaps have been against the ‘spirit of secularism’, as per pseudo secularists.

In a peculiar situation prevailing across the nation, politics has turned out to be essentially an art of one-upmanship. Every political outfit measures tragedies as per their political convenience and suitability. By misrepresenting ‘Chanakya’ strategy, every political party tries to outsmart each other. The cases of the suicide of Rohith Vemula, a scholar of Hyderabad University and a Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram are case studies for students of politics to understand opportunistic pseudo secular politics of India.

The entire non-BJP opposition almost rallied around the family of Rohith Vemula, projecting him as a Dalit. But the same political class remained muted on finding the Class 2 Riyan International student not to be a Dalit or a member of minority community. Dalits are systematically being driven out of Hindu fold to break India and break Hinduism, like the Lingayats now.

India has seen the ‘Not in my name’ campaign within and outside the country by pseudo secularists to carry forward the ‘break-India’ mission. The politicians, fighting for Vemula or showing indifference to Ryan student, have nothing to do with unfortunate ‘victims of circumstances’ as their interest lies in deriving political dividends over dead.

Now that an opportunity had come the way of nation to denounce radical terror, unleashed and spearheaded by ISIS, by rallying behind 39 families the dirty politics again took the centre-stage. Or, it may be a smart ploy of not annoying anyone by raising voice against ISIS for vote bank politics. The nation should not look to the other side as far as the reality of ISIS making inroads in the country. National Investigation Agency is on the trail of suspected ISIS module. In 2016, a group of five youths was arrested for being involved in an alleged ISIS terror module. Normally, this should have raised alarm bells across the nation but instead a political outfit decided to provide legal assistance to them. AIMIM chief and Member Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi strongly defended on July 4, 2016, his decision to provide legal aid to the five-Hyderabad youth.

As recently as on March 15, 2018, one of the three terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter turned out to be a 26-year old resident of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telengana. According to Telangana Police, the slain terrorist is believed to have followed ISIS ideology and had fled to Kashmir last year to ’embrace terrorism’.

With these stark realities haunting the nation, should the Mosul barbarism have gone undermined in the political slugfest? Given the Congress’ questioning and resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that “All Indians stand in solidarity with the families of 39 Indians killed in Mosul in Iraq”, the ground reality speaks different-an indifferent nation unwilling to fight the scourge of terror. The politicians, who could not show solidarity in Lok Sabha to listen to the dreaded Mosul facts, cannot mobolise public opinion against the radical terrorism.