Sham, Narinder launch BJP membership drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Former Minister, Sham Lal Sharma along with BJP General Secretary, Narinder Singh on Monday launched membership drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham asked party workers to educate people about various schemes launched by the BJP Government led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for welfare of poor and other downtrodden classes of the society, for success of the membership drive. He said that the party workers must inspire people to join the organisation in every nook and corner of the State. Sincere efforts are being made by the party high command to resolve all crucial issues of the State, particularly Jammu region and people will see tangible results of these efforts very soon, he added. Sham further informed that one can easily register for BJP’s primary membership just by giving a missed call on party’s toll free number 89808-08080.

“Party has fixed a target of enrolling 17 lakh new members in the State and the party cadre would reach to people in every nook and corner for educating them about programmes and policies of BJP besides motivating them to join the party,” said former minister, adding that with such drives, BJP will further strengthen its roots across India.

Narinder Singh said, “We have to take this membership to every house across the length and breadth of the State, so that almost all people are enrolled as members of BJP.” Getting enrolled for BJP’s membership is very simple as the individual, who wishes to be a member of the party, can join the party just by giving a missed call on the toll-free number or by filing-up a form, easily available at nearest BJP’s office. He appealed to people for participating in the campaign to bring pleasant changes in the country.