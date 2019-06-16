Sham Lal interacts with CCBL Board of Directors

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma on Saturday visited the administrative office of Citizens’ Cooperative Bank Limited (CCBL) and interacted with the Board of Directors.

Sham Lal Sharma was happy to know about improving health of the otherwise troublesome Jammu based financial institution in the cooperative sector.

Quite familiar with the Cooperative moment and a strong believer in rejuvenation of the cooperative institutions in the State, Sham Lal unfolded a number of instances when he, as a Cabinet Minister, strongly pleaded for the revival of such concerns in the State.

On the occasion, Sham was informed by the Chairman CCBL, Parveen Sharma that efforts have been made to give a new lease of life to the otherwise struggling cooperative bank of Jammu.

Managing Director CCBL, Ashok Goswami and Chief Manager, Rajeev Dogra informed the BJP leader about changing figures of working capital, deposits, credit deposits and recoveries after the new elected team of Board of Directors took over. Both the senior officials of the Bank informed that the CCBL has 40,000 share-holders and number is increasing with every passing day.

Other Directors present on the occasion included Bharat Bhushan Gupta, Sumant Singh Jamwal, Sachin Gupta and Ravi Kant.