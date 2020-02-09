Sham Lal for fast-tracking recruitment process to tackle unemployment

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Former minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma on Saturday sought fast-tracking of recruitment process for all vacant posts in Government departments to provide relief to unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing monthly meeting of BJP workers at Akhnoor, Sharma said, “Due to prevailing confusion, there are some doubts in minds of educated youth regarding domicile law, which need to be cleared. The recruiting agencies should also fast-track recruitment processes for filling up vacancies in various government departments.”

“Unemployed educated youth are anxiously waiting for acceleration of recruitment process which has slowed down due to prevailing situation,” the BJP leader said.

Sham described the unemployment among educated youth as a major challenge for government and said that it needs to be looked into seriously without any delay. “The educated youth are desperately looking for a solution to this problem. It is the high time that government should immediately start fast-track selection processes for various jobs in gazetted and non-gazetted categories to provide much-needed relief to educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” he asserted.

The BJP leader also called for strengthening of grass-root level democracy by fully empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). “It is a welcome step that government has placed newly elected chairpersons of block development council (BDC), second-tier of PRIs in J&K, at par with the Deputy Commissioners, with an aim to empower people at grass-root level but it is unfortunate that government officials have yet to cooperate with BDC chairpersons and accord them their due status,” he added. “Strengthening of PRIs would empower the people at grass-root level in real sense. The government should immediately look into the concerns of BDC chairpersons and officers should be directed to accord due respect to BDC chairpersons,” Sharma said, adding, “Recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to people of all regions.”

“It would enable people to access and enjoy the same rights, privileges and facilities at par with fellow citizens in rest of the country, including progressive and egalitarian laws, right to education, reservation in education and employment for deprived communities and justice for daughters. Articles 370 and 35A were responsible for J&K’s backwardness and were benefiting only selected sections, including separatists and their associates,” the BJP leader said.

After the meeting, rich tributes were paid by participants to former Sarpanch Krishan Lal Bhagat and two-minute silence was observed in the memory of departed soul.