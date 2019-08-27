Sham for reviving traditional sports in rural areas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Minister and BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma said that sports events bring various sections of the society close and help in maintaining communal harmony, which is need of the hour.

Sham Lal, as the Chief Guest, was speaking in the annual wrestling competition organised by Raja Mandlik Devsthan Committee at Barn, Kot Bhalwal, here on Tuesday.

The prominent wrestlers from adjoining States like Punjab and Haryana besides Jammu and Kashmir participated in the Dangal which was organised was Rajan Singh ‘Happy’, President of Raja Mandlik Devsathan Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham hailed the management for promoting sports and social activities and stressed upon the management to strive for uniting the society and spread the messages of saints and social reformers to eradicate evils from the society.

Stressing on the need for promoting traditional sports like wrestling, kabaddi and other rural sports to engage the youth towards games, Sharma said this would help in preventing them from indulging in drugs and other anti-social activities which are widely spreading in younger generation.

“We all should make collective efforts to save our younger generation from the drug addiction and inculcate among them sense of responsibility towards the society and rich Indian culture and ethics which are gradually degrading,” he said. He added that great saints and our forefathers have given a message of living with peace and promoting mutual brotherhood which are the basic principles of humanity.

The minister also interacted with the wrestlers and extended good wishes for the competition. He asked them to work hard to win the games and maintain the high spirits of the sports.

He also welcomed all participants on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the Raja Mandlik Devsathan Committee for organising this impressive event.

The main bout was fought between Abdul Gani of Mallerkotla Punjab and Poya Iran. The bout was won by Poya Iran and he was awarded with Rs 1.20 lakh and Abdul Ghani was awarded with Rs 80,000 by the Chief Guest.

A large number of Sarpanchs, Panchs and sports lovers from different parts of Jammu Division gathered to witness this annual event.