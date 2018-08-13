Sham exhorts politicians to boycott elections till Jammu gets regional autonomy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a significant move having far reaching ramifications in Jammu politics, Congress leader and former Minister Sham Lal Sharma on Sunday gave a clarion call to all Jammu based politicians from across the spectrum to keep away from electoral politics till regional autonomy is granted to Jammu region.

The congress leader had hit nation-wide headlines during 2014 elections by pitching for a Hindu Chief Minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

“Jammu region has all along been taken for granted by successive governments on the pretext of Kashmir’s predominated political dimensions,” Sham said while addressing Block Congress Committee workers at Bhalwal Brahmana.

He described Jammu as a pivotal bridge between the State and rest of the country, however, regretting that the region has been discriminated by the Kashmir centric politicians.

This, he said, has not happen during any specific dispensation but successive governments have ignored the Jammu region in all respects.

“Despite divergent voices in Kashmir, the Valley is getting special attention at the cost of Jammu,” Sham observed.

Elaborating his call for boycott of elections, Sharma said that even Provincial President National Conference Devender Singh Rana had of late been advocating that the leaders from Jammu should not contest elections for two terms unless and until the people of Jammu are not empowered by granting regional autonomy.

He endorsed the proposal of Devender Singh Rana to the extent that the Jammu leaders should not contest elections for both Assembly and Parliament at all till the Jammu region is granted regional autonomy.

Sham assailed the BJP for playing communal card during elections and trying to divide the people for their political gains.

He said that not only in J&K but across the country they are indulging in this practice as there is no achievement at their credit while governing the country.

He accused the Valley based political parties of playing Kashmir card and dividing the State on communal lines.

He empathised the need for addressing regional aspirations, not on communal lines as being done by Valley based parties.

Sharma said “Congress’ stand on Jammu’s future crystallises in the assurance of Regional Development Council having the constitutional guarantees and functions.”

He maintained that Congress has a clear vision towards popular aspirations contrary to other political parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Congress leader and Ex-Member Parliament, Madan Lal Sharma said that that Jammu people have a growing feeling that the BJP-led NDA government has failed to deliver its promises.

He said that although the Narendra Modi government took steps such as demonetisation and the “half-cooked” GST, it did not pay heed to the peoples’ problems caused by the note ban.

“What I have seen is that the people of the State are disappointed with BJP government’s performance,” he said.

“The undercurrent occurs because the government had made so many promises, including that of bringing back black money, creating jobs for the youth and several others,” he said.

On this occasion BSP contesting candidate Raj Kumar Bhagat along with his supporters joined Congress Party.

Welcoming his entry into the party fold, Madan Lal Sharma and Sham Lal Sharma, described Bhagat’s joining as home coming.