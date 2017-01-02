Latest News
Sham Chaudhary for public participation in saving river Tawi, other water resources

One Comment

  1. 1

    ywwp

    Step 1: At a washbasin – Just turn water tap maximum and measure total volume of water in a minute. That’s around 9 liters or more.
    Step 2: There is a knob below every wash basin.
    Step 3: Turn it little to reduce water flow.
    Step 4: Water tap maximum volume of water in a minute should be equal to 6 liters or near it.
    So, you save water 33% or more at the wash basin with no cost, time, or much effort.

    This makes it to be the Simplest way to Save Water in the World and it comes with no cost.

    source: https://yourwellwisherprogram.wordpress.com/2016/06/24/simplest-way-to-save-water-in-the-world/

