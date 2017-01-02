Sham Chaudhary for public participation in saving river Tawi, other water resources

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minster for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Sham Lal Chaudhary on Sunday stressed the need for public participation in saving river Tawi from getting polluted besides appealing the people to refrain from throwing garbage in the water bodies, canals and rivers to save these precious natural resources for future generations.

The minister was speaking at a programme organised by Communication and Capacity Development Unit (CCDU), Department of PHE, I and FC in association with Big 92.7 FM to create awareness among the people about the benefits of saving water and encouraging them to take part in ‘Big Jammu Run – Run to Save Water’ to be held at Gulshan Ground, Jammu on 8th January, 2017.

Pitching for saving river Tawi, the minister launched Clean Tawi drive for extracting garbage from the river.

The awareness programme on the theme, ‘Save Tawi’ was organised on the banks of river in which students from Jodhamal Public School, Little Buds Public School, Environment Educational Institute and artists from Tansen Sangeet Mahavidyalaya participated.

Programming Head 92.7 Big FM Vikrant Sharma, Chief Engineer, PHE Sushil Aima, Chief Engineer, I and FC Rajeev Gandotra, Chief Engineer Ravi Tawi Irrigation Complex HC Jerath, Joint Commissioner, JMC R.S Jamwal, Executive Director CCDU Rajiv Malhotra, BJP State Secretary Vikram Randhawa and Convenor Tawi Andolan Advocate Chander Mohan Sharma were also present in the programme.

Students of Jodhamal Public School presented a skit on the theme of Save Tawi wherein they showcased different situations from past and future where water scarcity and pollution of water bodies has posed great problems for people. The performers included – Gungun Anand, Dyuti Kour, Japleen Kour, Rhea Sharma, Prateek Singh, Adhyan Gupta, Ananya Mahajan, Sparshdeep Singh, Saisharan Gupta and Pavitra Gupta. Also students of Tansen Sangeet Mahavidyalaya Anveksha Sharma, Vidhi Jaiswal, Suhani Sharma, Salman Khan, Asif, Arshdeep Singh, Mitul Gupta and others mesmerised the audience with their self-composed songs which gave the message of importance of saving water.

RJs of Big Fm RJ Juhie and RJ Manas put up an enthralling show.