Sham calls on Governor, seeks dissolution of State Assembly

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Former Minister and senior Congress leader, Sham Lal Sharma called on Governor, N.N Vohra and expressed gratitude to him for nullifying the amendments made during erstwhile BJP PDP Government.

Sharma said that Governor has restored democracy in the Panchayati Raj Institutions adding that the 73rd Amendment for which Congress Party had been struggling very hard for its restoration but the BJP PDP Government was adamant for its application. In fact the Congress and National Conference brought 73rd Amendment with a view to grant more powers to the people, he said and congratulated the Governor’s administration for announcing the elections of Local Bodies/Panchayat which was long overdue.

Sharma also discussed long pending demands of casual labours/need based workers with Governor and said that the Congress NC Government in 2014 constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee headed by Finance Minister which examined the issue in detail and prepared a policy document for approval of the cabinet.

He further said that a total number of 61,000 workers which include casual workers, need based workers engaged in lieu of land donated by them to the government for construction of structure related to public utility services and ITI trained workers are affected and subsequently, BJP PDP also examined the issue and framed a policy for regularisation of these workers but so far not a single worker has been regularised. He also said that this issue needs to be considered on priority as these workers are agitating for the last so many years. He urged the Governor to revisit the SRO 520 so that justice is done with all and nobody feels aggrieved.

Sharma also urged Governor for release of salary and streamlining the same by delinking it with central funds and bringing SSA posts under State Plan which has been pending since long despite their regularisation from 2014 onwards. He also discussed the issue of Anganwari workers who have been agitating for the last several months for increase in their honorarium and other demands.

Sharma also discussed the problems being faced by border dwellers. He said that these people have been the worst sufferers so far as their personal security, livestock and education of their wards is concerned. He urged the Governor to direct concerned authorities to speed up work on construction of bunkers for these people and requested the Governor to pay special attention towards the education of children of border areas.

Sham Lal also brought to the notice of Governor that a package of Rs 5.50 lakh was announced in favour of displaced persons but the same has been discontinued. He urged the Governor that the aforesaid grant may be given to these people expeditiously.

The former minister requested the Governor that the State Assembly should be dissolved because the State is under Governor’s rule and the MLAs are not performing their duties and drawing their pay and allowances without any work. He also demanded holding of State Assembly elections.