Sham asks youth to stay away from drugs, enjoy sports activities

Jourian Club beat Friend Club Akhnoor in T20 final

State Times News

AKHNOOR: Jourian Cricket Club defeated Friend Cricket Club Akhnoor by 26 runs in the final and won the cricket tournament organised by Booby Kashyap and Mandeep Raj at Girls High School, Jourian, here on Saturday.

In the final match, former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma was Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sham Lal said that youth of the State are interested in sports and allied activities and have the valour and zest to do better but hardly get the opportunity to showcase their talent and skill, because people around them are least bothered to organise quality tournaments to provide them platform to hone their skill.

Sharma said that it is indeed a great initiative which has been taken by organising a cricket tournament on a large scale which will definitely indulge more and more youth with them and it is a positive sign that today’s youth is progressing towards keeping its mind and body fit by taking part in such activities.

He also gave a message to youth to stay away from drugs and enjoy sports and games.

In his remarks, BJP leader congratulated all the players and said that victory and defeat are the part of the game.

He also congratulated the organisers for organising the tournament successfully and said that the talent of the players comes out from such events and they must continue to improve themselves.

In final match, Jourian Cricket Club, batting first, set a target of 140 runs and in reply, Friend Cricket Club Akhnoor failed to chase and managed to score only 114 runs.

Sahil was adjudged as Man of the Match while Moni Singh as Man of the Series.

The winner team was given a cash prize of Rs 21,000 while the runner-up team was given Rs. 10,000.

Principal Madan Lal, Vice-Principal Sham Choudhary, Councilor Gagan Raj, Corporator Ravinder Bali, Corporator Subash Singh, Social Welfare Baba Bharti Chaki Chaki Jourian Sudesh Sharma, Retired ZEO Ram Lal Sharma were also present.