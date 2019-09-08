Sham advises politicians not to politicise revocation of Art 370

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Former Minister and BJP leader, Sham Lal Sharma expressed his concern over politicising the issue of abrogation of Article 370.

Addressing the monthly meeting of BJP workers at Akhnoor, Sham Lal said that the so-called politicians are doing politics for the sake of politics.

“Article 370 was a big hurdle in ensuring equitable distribution of funds and the development of the three regions of State,” he said adding that the people of the State were not deriving benefits of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

“With the abrogation of Article 370, the people will get rid of the disparity which they were experiencing in allocation of funds for development, selection in jobs, etc,” he said.

He advised the political leaders to rise above party politics and work for the national interest.

Sham termed the abrogation of Art 370 as second independence for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The abrogation of Article 370 would allow marginalised sections to get benefits of education and employment,” he said.

Sham said that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to these regions.

“It will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country. These include progressive and egalitarian laws, right to education, reservation in education and employment for deprived communities, and justice for daughters,” he said.

Former Minister said that Articles 370 and 35A were responsible for Jammu and Kashmir’s backwardness while only benefiting a select few like the separatists and their associates.

“With the restrictions removed, the tourism potential of the state will be fully realised with investment in tourist infrastructure leading to more jobs. It touted film shootings, adventure and health tourism which will also benefit the rural economy,” he said.

Similarly, he said, there are no specialized private hospitals in the state and patients have to travel to Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai for treatment. But now private investment would bring quality health care to the state that will create jobs and growth and make J&K a health tourism hub.